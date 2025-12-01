Guy Pearce apologises for misleading posts, decides to take break after backlash

Actor Guy Pearce has apologised after post ing “misinformation and falsehoods” on social media while showing his support for Palestine. The actor has decided to take a break from social media. According to Jewish News, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor reportedly posted content featuring political activist Nick Fuentes. Other posts reportedly claimed that the “top three pornography companies are owned by Jewish people,” blamed Israel for the September 11 terrorist attacks and accused Israeli officials of orchestrating Charlie Kirk’s murder, according to the outlet.On Saturday, Pearce shared his apology and said he would be taking a break from social media following the backlash. Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, “Earlier this week, I issued an apology for sharing misleading and inaccurate posts and commentary on social media. (ANI)

