IPL: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya penalised for maintaining slow over rate

Mumbai : Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, was penalised Rs. 30 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night.

“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match,” the IPL statement read.

“The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs.12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Nicholas Pooran struck a sensational 28-ball 75 to help Lucknow Super Giants reach a challenging total before they came back after a 45-minute rain break to quell Mumbai Indians by 18 runs despite blazing half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir. IANS

