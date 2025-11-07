Harleen Kaur's ‘skincare question’ to PM Modi leaves Indian women's team in splits

Who says official meetings have to be all serious? Fresh from their historic World Cup win, the players were in high spirits when they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. What started as a formal discussion soon took a hilarious turn when Indian batter Harleen Kaur Deol split the room into giggles with a question no one saw coming. During the official meeting at the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, PM Modi congratulated the team on their historic World Cup win.

Soon, Harleen decided to ask a fun question. Instead of asking something about cricket, she surprised everyone by asking, "Sir, your skin is always glowing. Can you please tell me what your skincare routine is?"

The room burst into laughter as the PM Modi smiled and replied, "I did not pay a lot of attention to this."

Sneh Rana, while adding to the conversation between the two, said, "Sir, it's the love of millions of people in this country!" PM Modi responded to Rana's remark and said, "I've been in government for 25 years now. Receiving so many blessings has a lasting impact." (ANI)

