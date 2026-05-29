Harry and Meghan accused of ‘hijacking’ King Charles’ Northern Ireland tour with anniversary photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being criticised by royal insiders for sharing romantic wedding anniversary photos during King Charles's official visit to Northern Ireland. The timing of the social media post reportedly upset some within royal circles, with critics suggesting the couple deliberately drew media attention away from the King's trip.

This latest incident has reportedly intensified the ongoing friction between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, which has remained strained since they stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020. According to Palace sources, internal frustration is mounting, as this is not the first time the couple's announcements have overlapped with high-profile royal engagements.

A source told Radar Online, “There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves. Those inside the royal family increasingly view it as cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles' activities.”

“The timing of the release of their eighth wedding anniversary photographs during Charles and Camilla's Northern Ireland tour raised eyebrows immediately. Staff working around the King feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California." (Agencies)

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