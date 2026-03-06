Cinematic excellence: BTS The Comeback Live’s trailer sparks fan frenzy

South Korean boy band BTS, who made everyone swoon with their singing and charm, are officially back! After three years, the seven members will be making their much-anticipated return with their fifth album and will perform globally on Netflix. With the recent unveiling of the trailer for BTS The Comeback Live, fans are already expecting a lot from the septet.

The audience will see RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook take back the stage as a unit for a performance in Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square. They will have the first live performance of songs off their upcoming fifth studio album, Arirang, and it will be released on March 20.

Soon after the release of the trailer, fans excitedly flooded social media platforms with their views. One user wrote, “A suggestion: watch #BTSLiveonNetflix TRAILER on TV, on the Netflix app/website. THE TRAILER IS CINEMATIC EXCELLENCE AND LITERALLY GOOSEBUMPS.”

Another user wrote, “OMG. SEVEN TOGETHER, WE CAN DO ANYTHING BTS IS 7.”

“KING IS BACKK, I MISS YOUUU TANNIES”, wrote the third user. (Agencies)

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton teases ‘F1 the movie’ sequel progress and much more