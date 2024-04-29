Harvey Weinstein lands in hospital after rape conviction overturned in New York

Los Angeles: Days after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction, former entertainment tycoon Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalised in the Big Apple.

His attorney, Arthur Aidala, stated that Weinstein is currently being treated at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after undergoing examinations by doctors on Rikers Island, according to tmz.com.

Aidala said that Weinstein has been referred for further tests, and described his health as a bit of a "train wreck".

Aidala also indicated that he has had conversations with the disgraced producer since his release from prison, and he's in good spirits and happy with his medical care.

Weinstein's attorney didn't specify the exact health issues leading to his hospitalisation.

Weinstein is reportedly dealing with cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea, and eye problems, among other ailments.

Following a sentencing of 16 years in prison by a judge in Los Angeles, Weinstein's representative, Juda Engelmayer, criticised the severity of the sentence, citing Weinstein's age and health as mitigating factors.

On Thursday, the court, in a 4-3 ruling, found that the judge in Weinstein’s trial had exhibited bias by permitting women to testify about allegations unrelated to the case, thereby ordering a new trial.

In the 2020 New York case, Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree, resulting in a 23-year prison sentence. (IANS)

