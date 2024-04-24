Sikkim: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted, Forced to Consume Alcohol

GANGTOK: In a horrific incident, a sexual molestation case has been filed at the Singtam Police station in Sikkim on Wednesday.

As per reports, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her residence when she was alone.

The accused took the victim to Sangkholam where he allegedly forced the girl to consume alcohol and also sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the authorities have completed all the needed legal paperwork, and are now investigating the incident.