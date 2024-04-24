Sikkim: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted, Forced to Consume Alcohol

GANGTOK: In a horrific incident, a sexual molestation case has been filed at the Singtam Police station in Sikkim on Wednesday.
As per reports, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her residence when she was alone.
The accused took the victim to Sangkholam where he allegedly forced the girl to consume alcohol and also sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.
Meanwhile, the authorities have completed all the needed legal paperwork, and are now investigating the incident.
On April 20, officials in Sikkim acted against someone who was using two number plates on a tourist vehicle illegally, and that person was arrested.
Earlier this year, one individual, identified as Phurba Bhutia, targeted five individuals in the community, unleashing a ruthless assault that left the victims, including his wife, Phurba Lhamu Bhutia, his daughter Yangchen Doma Bhutia, a 16-year-old named Namit Lepcha, Passang Choden Lepcha, and an innocent 5-year-old child named Sangmo Bhutia, with grievous injuries.
Locals promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused at the Kaluk Police Station. As a consequence of these legal actions, Phurba Bhutia was apprehended by the authorities and taken into custody.
Phurba Bhutia now faces serious charges under sections 307/326 of the Indian Penal Code, reflecting the gravity of the alleged offenses he has committed.
The Sikkim government had earlier taken significant action in response to the case of the late student leader Padam Gurung, who died earlier this year.
Two police officers have been suspended, and the former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Namchi has been show-caused for their roles during the preliminary investigation into Gurung's death, based on recommendations from the Justice N K Verma commission report.
