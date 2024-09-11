Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery at Bellevue Hospital After Severe Chest Pains

Harvey Weinstein had to undergo an emergency heart surgery. The fallen Hollywood producer was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York City on Sunday Night for the same after he complained of severe chest pains. Harvey is currently stationed at Rikers Island.

Sharing a health update, Harvey Weinstein’s representatives Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer said, “Mr. Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions. We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today however cannot comment any further than that.”

“As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment. We are grateful to the executive team at the New York City Department of Correction and Rikers Island for acting swiftly in taking him to Bellevue Hospital,” they said.

Harvey Weinstein is due in court this week in New York. Prosecutors are working to secure a new indictment against him on sex crime charges.

Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year sentence in New York was reversed after the court ruled that the judge in his rape trial had allowed too many women to testify about allegations of sexual assault that were not part of the case. Harvey’s health has deteriorated over the past few years. Earlier this year, Harvey was hospitalised for issues including diabetes. He even contracted COVID-19 and double pneumonia while in the hospital. (Agencies)

