‘Have one last cup of coffee with me’: Karan Johar announces final season of Koffee with Karan

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the last season of his popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' with an emotionally driven message recalling the origins of the project and the disadvantages associated with it.

In an emotionally charged announcement, Karan looks back at the journey that has been as unpredictable, irreverent and unforgettable as the show itself, acknowledging the controversies, conjecture, trolling and conversations that have followed Koffee With Karan, while also recognising the extraordinary love that has kept audiences returning to the couch year after year.

While addressing his fans, Karan Johar said, "I think it was June 2004 where I told my dad that I really want to host a talk show, and I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal, candid chat with them. And he looked at me, he said...'Karan you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that'. He passed away that month itself, actually on the 26th of June."

He added, "The very first day I shot for it was August 16th, 2004, and I'm here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later. A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I'm living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word."

The filmmaker became emotional at the end of the video and said, "But whatever it was, I know the show gave me so much. I reached a point of time in my life where I realised that all good things have to come to an end. With a kind of heavy heart, I have to say that this will be my very last season of Koffee with Karan." (ANI)

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton remembers beloved dog on first death anniversary