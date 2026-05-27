HBO Max reveals big 2026 lineup with ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Lanterns’ and ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO Max has revealed its major 2026 programming lineup through a new teaser reel, confirming the return of several hit franchises along with new original series and spin-offs.

Among the biggest announcements is season 3 of House of the Dragon, set to premiere on June 21, 2026, in the Americas and June 22 internationally. The 8-episode season will continue the Targaryen civil war storyline from the Game of Thrones universe.

HBO Max will also release Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness on June 26, a seven-episode sketch comedy collaboration involving Larry David and the Obamas.

Another franchise expansion, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, premieres July 23, with Kevin Sussman reprising his role as Stuart from The Big Bang Theory.

DC Studios’ new superhero drama Lanterns arrives on August 16. Produced under James Gunn’s DC vision, the series stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

One of the most anticipated releases is the new Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series, debuting on December 25, 2026. The eight-episode first season promises a faithful adaptation of the books and stars John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Nick Frost.

The teaser also previewed returning titles including Euphoria season 3, Industry season 4, The Gilded Age season 4 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Sports documentary series Hard Knocks will also return featuring the Seattle Seahawks training camp. (ANI)

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