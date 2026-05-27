Leo Woodall calls joining ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ a boyhood dream come true

Actor Leo Woodall has expressed excitement over joining the cast of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', calling it a "boyhood dream" to become part of the iconic fantasy franchise, according to People.

Woodall, who was announced as part of the film's cast at CinemaCon in April alongside Jamie Dornan and Kate Winslet, spoke about the project during the New York premiere of 'Tuner', where he stars opposite Dustin Hoffman.

"It means everything. It's a boyhood dream for me," Woodall said. "I watched it as a kid and I've seen it a million times, so to be part of it now is incredible," according to People.

While the 29-year-old actor remained tight-lipped about plot details, his role as Halvard has already been confirmed. The character is reportedly an original creation for the film and does not appear in J. R. R. Tolkien's original book series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is slated for a theatrical release in 2027 and will feature returning franchise stars Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins and Andy Serkis reprising his role as Gollum/Smeagol.

The film will also see Jamie Dornan take over the role of Strider, also known as Aragorn, previously played by Viggo Mortensen in the original trilogy. Kate Winslet is set to portray a character named Marigold, according to People. (ANI)

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