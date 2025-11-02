Heidi Klum transforms into evil Medusa for Halloween 2025

Every year supermodel Heidi Klum ups her own ante with her Halloween costumes and this time she metamorphosed into the terrifying mythological creature Medusa.

A monstrous figure in Greek mythology, Medusa was a mortal Gorgon known for her ability to turn people to stone with her gaze and for having snakes for hair.

The supermodel once again went for an extreme, transformative over-the-top costume this year, reports people.com.

She dressed as the mythological Medusa, debuting her transformative look at her annual Halloween party in New York City. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as a Greek soldier turned to stone.

Despite being turned to stone by her stare, Kaulitz told people.com on the red carpet that he found Klum's costume to be "sexy."

"I think he looks super hot," Klum adds of her husband's costume.

"HAPPY HEIDIWEEN Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone," Klum captioned an Instagram reel showing off the costume.

Klum's latest intricate costume was complete with a long tail and moving snakes that replaced her hair. She hissed at the gathered red carpet photographers and pointed a bow and arrow as she posed for pictures.

She started sharing photos and videos of the intricate makeup process, even tagging the makeup designer Mike Marino to give him credit for his work.

Marino is a three-time Oscar nominee thanks to his work on The Batman, Coming 2 America and A Different Man. He also won an Emmy for his work in transforming Colin Farrell into The Penguin.

Klum had also posted throwback photos of her costumes from year's past. Among them included Betty Boop in 2002, Fiona from Shrek in 2018 and Jessica Rabbit from 2015.

Apart from being a supermodel, Klum is also an occasional actress. She has done supporting roles in movies including Blow Dry, and Ella Enchanted and made cameo appearances in The Devil Wears Prada and Ocean's 8. (IANS)

