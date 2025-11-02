Top Bollywood celebrities who follow plant-based lifestyle

As the world celebrates Vegan Day on November 1, let's look at renowned Bollywood celebrities who strictly follow a plant-based diet for better health and to prevent animal cruelty. It is the day to encourage people to rethink their food choices and eliminate all animal-derived products such as meat, eggs, poultry, seafood, and dairy. In India, the vegetarian culture is deeply rooted, but recently, there's been a rise in veganism. Many celebrities have moved towards this lifestyle, aiming for health benefits and compassionate living. This World Vegan Day, here are seven Bollywood celebrities who embrace a plant-based journey.

Richa Chadha

Known for movies like Fukrey, Masaan, and Gangs of Wasseypur, Richa Chadha is a vocal supporter of animal rights. The actor says, giving up milk and milk products felt like a natural extension of her compassion towards animals. As per reports, she loves eating dal chawal, Amritsari kulcha with chole, and tofu-broccoli noodles.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Renowned actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been following a meat-free diet for years and is also actively involved with PETA India campaigns. She was also given PETA’s Digital Activism Award in 2018. As per VegNews, she also attended Vegan Conference India to share her experience on her YouTube account.

Anushka Sharma

Known for a disciplined lifestyle, Anushka Sharma, along with her husband Virat Kohli, follows a vegan diet. They are very particular about their diet and have been following veganism strictly for almost a decade. As per reports, the actress started her plant-based journey in 2015.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's favourite Alia Bhatt has also shifted from vegetarianism to a fully plant-based lifestyle. She took this step due to her love for animals and environmental preservation, and now it has become a part of her fitness and public identity.

Aamir Khan

Aamir is one of the most influential celebrities in Bollywood. Reportedly, he started the vegan lifestyle in 2015 due to its health benefits, and since then, the actor and producer has promoted plant-based eating.

Sonakshi Sinha

Starting her acting career with Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha has also turned vegan and advocates cruelty-free fashion. The actress once said that she chooses vegan leather and other compassionate materials while shopping, as animals (cows and buffalo) are "intelligent and emotional animals."

Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh

One of the most beloved couples of Bollywood, Riteish and Genelia, switched to veganism after their son, Riaan, asked how they could eat chicken if they loved their dog. Since that day, the couple has spoken about the benefits of a vegan diet and also owns a plant-based meat line, Imagine Meat.

