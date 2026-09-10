Hema Malini Calls ‘Hanuman Ansh’ a Superhit, Says Producer Had No Filmmaking Experience

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has praised the success of 'Hanuman Ansh,' calling the film a superhit.

Addressing the media, she described its success as a blessing from Lord Hanuman. Hema also lauded producer Anupriya Nagar for backing the project despite having no prior experience in filmmaking. Despite being new to the world of film production, Nagar went ahead with the project, which has now received a positive response from viewers. Hema congratulated the producer and the entire team for the film's success.

The 'Sholay' actress shared, "Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba temple is here. I always go there. And today, I am so happy that a film has been made on them. It has become a superhit. It is Hanuman Ji's grace, let me tell you. Whoever produced this film, she is a normal, simple girl. She doesn't even know what filmmaking is. But because of her contribution, it has become so good. Everyone is eager to watch it. I also want to watch it."

'Hanuman Ansh' has been receiving praise from several celebrities, including Preity Zinta filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and Varun Dhawan, among others. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has caught the attention of Bollywood personalities for its devotional theme and portrayal of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba.

After watching 'Hanuman Ansh' in a theatre, Preity took to social media to share her reaction and urged her followers to experience the film on the big screen. The 51-year-old actor shared a glimpse of herself watching the film in a theatre on her Instagram Stories. Keeping her reaction brief, she posted a still from the movie along with the words "Sita Ram" and "Wow." In another post, she encouraged her followers to watch the film in theatres, writing, "Don't miss it, folks."

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has also praised the film, adding to the growing appreciation from members of the film fraternity.

Directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, "Hanuman Ansh" marks Shobhinaw Satyaa's Bollywood debut. He plays the lead role of Neem Karoli Baba. The film also stars Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, and Mannish Chaudhary in key roles. (IANS)

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