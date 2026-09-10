Rashmika Mandanna celebrates disposable camera magic: ‘You just get the moment exactly as it was’

Expressing love for the random pictures that her team clicked with a disposable camera that she had presented to them, actress Rashmika Mandanna has now explained why she loved these pictures and stressed on the fact that she was going to do "definitely more of this".

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures that the team had clicked with camera, she wrote, "A few months ago we had this little ideaaa... I gave the team a disposable camera and the only brief was.. just click whatever you feel like clicking."

She went on to explain,"And now, we've finally got the pictures processed. There's something I really love about not knowing what a picture looks like the second you take it. You can't fix the hair, change the angle, take another 20 or edit the little things you don't like. You just get the moment exactly as it was."

She concluded the post saying, "And in a world where we're all so used to taking 1000 pictures before choosing the "perfect" one... these somehow feel even more special. Definitely doing more of thissss." (IANS)

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