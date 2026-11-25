Actor-politician Hema Malini has paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary, saying her grief remains as intense as ever and describing his absence as an "irreparable loss".

In a heartfelt post on X dated November 24, Hema Malini reflected on the year that has passed since Dharmendra's death, remembering him as much more than her life partner.

She described the legendary actor as her "friend, philosopher and guide", adding that he was the backbone of her life and her "very existence".

"Not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence," she wrote.

Malini admitted that life continues to feel empty without Dharmendra, recalling his warmth, humility and generous nature. Despite achieving remarkable success in the film industry, she said he remained deeply connected to his roots.

Describing his personality, she wrote that he was "such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots."

She also remembered his innate goodness, saying it touched everyone who knew him and reflected the love he shared throughout his life. In her tribute, Malini also reflected on the philosophical understanding of life and death, referencing the Bhagavad Gita's teachings about the immortality and rebirth of the soul.(ANI)

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