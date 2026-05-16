Here’s How Alia Bhatt Maintains Her Dewy Glass Skin

Alia Bhatt is known for her soft, no-makeup look with pink blush and tinted lips. She recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she once again flaunted her glowing skin in princess-coded attire. When it comes to celebrities and glowing skin, people expect luxury facials and high-end serums. But Bhatt’s secret is not what the audience was expecting. Alia Bhatt’s secret for skin glow? Try this 4-ingredient skin snack

In an interview with Marie Claire France during Cannes 2026, the actress revealed her skin snack, which is also made of 4 ingredients that are always availble in every Indian household.

Giving a big credit to ghee, a type of clarified butter widely used in India and other South Asian countries. The actress eats quick snack made up of 1 tbsp ghee, jaggery (gud), crushed peanuts and a little coconut. Saying that this snack is good for gut and skin. (Agencies)

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