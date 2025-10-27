Here’s why Paresh Rawal rejected Ajay Devgn’s thriller

Ajay Devgn’s “Drishyam” is one of the most compelling and gripping thriller dramas, with critics hailing it and audiences falling in love with the performances and unexpected twists. After two successful parts, the third installment of the movie is also in the works, and for the new part, actor Paresh Rawal was approached. However, he declined it as he didn’t find his role appealing. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the “Hera Pheri” actor confirmed that he was indeed approached for a role in the third part, but he declined the opportunity, saying that his character was not fun.

“Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel that the role was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (it wasn’t fun when he was learnt about his part),’’ he said.

Hailing the story of the third part, Rawal said, “But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega ( It won’t have fun).”

Starring Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, the movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Devgn’s film. It was expected to drop on Oct 2; however, it was reportedly delayed due to creative differences and legal clauses with the makers of the original Malayalam Drishyam, starring superstar Mohanlal.

As per Mid-Day reports, “There is an understanding between Malayalam franchise creator Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and Hindi producer Kumar Mangat. As per one of the adaptation clauses, the Hindi team cannot make any announcement about their film’s content without approval from the original makers.”

The third part of Mohanlal’s “Drishyam” has begun; however, there is no confirmation about the Hindi version yet.

The “Drishyam” franchise, originally written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, began with the 2013 Malayalam hit starring Mohanlal. It was remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead, and it became a superhit. (Agencies)

