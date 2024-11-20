Hindi Short Film "DHyaAn", Shot In Assam, Screened At India Inclusion Summit In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a proud moment for the state, a Hindi short film titled "DHyaAn" was screened at the India Inclusion Summit in Bengaluru on November 16, 2024.

The film has been shot entirely in Assam and its plot revolves around ADHD: attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, a common learning challenge found in children. The film aims to create awareness among parents, teachers as well as students regarding this issue.

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta, a recipient of the National Award and writer and comedian Rajib Nema Indori were among the celebrity guests attending the event.

Notably, the India Inclusion Summit is India's most prestigious and largest event, organized to promote inclusivity in society for people with life challenges and special needs.