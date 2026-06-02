Hollywood Marks Marilyn Monroe’s 100th Birthday With Exhibitions, Screenings and Rare Auction

Hollywood on Monday began a series of special events to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actress Marilyn Monroe, one of cinema's most enduring icons.

At the historic Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, where Monroe's handprints remain immortalized, fans planned to sing "Happy Birthday" in tribute to the star. A cake and 100 roses were also placed at the site to honour her legacy.

The celebrations started on Sunday with the opening of the exhibition "Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon" at the Academy Museum. The exhibition, running until February 2027, showcases hundreds of original items from Monroe's life and career, including her famous pink dress from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The museum will also host screenings of several of Monroe's classic films throughout June, including Niagara, The Seven Year Itch, Some Like It Hot, and The Misfits.

Further tributes are scheduled for June 4, when Julien's Auctions will hold a special sale titled "100 Years of Marilyn." Nearly 200 pieces of memorabilia, including unpublished photographs, personal belongings, handwritten recipes, and a script from her unfinished final film Something's Got to Give, will go under the hammer.

Born in Los Angeles on June 1, 1926, Monroe rose from a difficult childhood spent in foster homes and orphanages to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Her journey into show business began during World War II when she was photographed while working in a factory. She soon entered modelling, adopted her signature platinum-blonde look, and signed her first film contract with 20th Century Fox.

Beyond her glamorous image, Monroe was known for challenging industry norms. She established her own production company, trained at New York's Actors Studio, and spoke out against unequal pay and the exploitation of women in Hollywood.

Monroe died of a drug overdose at her Brentwood home in 1962 at the age of 36. More than six decades later, her influence on cinema, fashion, and popular culture continues to captivate audiences around the world. (Agencies)

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