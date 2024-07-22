Hollywood Star Anne Hathaway attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Germany

Anne Hathaway recently attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena in Germany, where she was seen dancing to the fullest and enjoying the performance, reported People.

In multiple videos posted on X (formerly Twitter), Hathaway could be seen grooving to multiple tracks, including, "...Ready for It," "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space" from what appeared to be a VIP section at the arena.

In one of the videos, Hathaway was seen lifting her arm to the beat of "Blank Space," while also chatting with someone standing next to her.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Hathaway praised Swift's show, and wrote, "Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @TaylorSwift!!! Huge shout out to the incredible Eras crew!!! Best picture-wrap celebration EVER."

The singer performed her third and last gig in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, before heading to Hamburg for her next Eras Tour stop on Tuesday, July 23. Swift's most recent event featured an unexpected mashup of 2019's "Paper Rings" and her 2012 song "Stay Stay Stay," which was later rereleased on Red (Taylor's Version).

"I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings, that's right, you're the one I want," Swift sang, before she then moved on to "Stay, Stay, Stay," a track that includes the lyric: "That's when you came in wearing a football helmet." Swift is currently dating Travis Kelce, whom she was first linked to in September 2023, when she attended one of his NFL games. The couple then went public with their romance the following month, reported People. (ANI)

