Hollywood star Cate Blanchett gets trolled after describing herself as ‘middle class’ at Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett is getting mocked for calling herself “middle class” despite her estimated $95 million fortune. The Oscar-winning actress made this statement during a United Nations press conference at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about her experience as a UN goodwill ambassador and giving refugee filmmakers a platform, she said: “I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world.”

Blanchett has been a long-standing activist for humanitarian causes, and she stressed how “utterly grateful” she was for the experience and encouraged others with a platform to create a “dialogue with these people”. (IANS)

