Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson gifts TV host his ring after she compliments it

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson appeared in a chat show which drifted to his pinky ring, which he gifted to the host.

The host Molly Qerim complimented Johnson’s vintage pinky ring, which turned out to be (as per People) a David Yurman Empire Signet sterling silver ring. The vintage piece features black diamonds, and Qerim admitted she couldn’t keep her eyes off it. “That pinky ring. I don’t know if that is vintage, but I’m obsessed with rings if you couldn’t tell,” Qerim said, reports etonline.com.

“I’ve just been staring at it the entire show. It’s amazing.” Then, without an ounce of hesitation, Johnson took off the ring and handed it to Qerim. “There you go,” he told her as she gasped, “Are you serious?!” This post has been made private or deleted by the post’s owner.

She added: “So (WWE President) Nick Khan’s sister-in-law, Lisette Mora, is one of my dear friends, and she’s my stylist. And I was literally going to text her, like, ‘We need something like this vintage’.” Johnson confirmed the ring is, in fact, vintage. “It means a lot to me, but it means so much that you called it out,” he added. For good measure, Qerim had to confirm that Johnson was serious about gifting her the ring. “Absolutely,” he responded. He added: “One hundred per cent, yes.”

It was a sweet moment on the air. The host even commented on an Instagram post capturing the moment: “I’ve been very blessed to interview some amazing people over the yrs, but there is a special energy & light to The Rock. Tough guy, but you can feel his heart. He’s humble & sees people. No accident he’s so successful. Grateful!” (IANS)

