Hollywood star George Clooney calls failure a better teacher than success

Hollywood star George Clooney credits “failing” for major life learnings, and feels that success isn’t that good a teacher.

The 64-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, becoming one of the best-known and best-paid movie stars in the world, but George thinks he actually benefited from some of his notable flops, including 1997’s ‘Batman and Robin’, reports ‘Female First UK’. Asked which film he learned the most from, George, who starred alongside the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, and Alicia Silverstone in the much-maligned movie, told ‘People’ magazine, “Batman and Robin! I learned a lot (from) that one. You don’t learn from succeeding, you learn from failing, and then you have to figure it out along the way, so it’s helpful”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, George played Batman in the Joel Schumacher-directed movie, which received generally negative reviews from critics. And the movie star has previously criticised his own performance in Batman and Robin.

Speaking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ in 2019, George explained, “I wasn’t good in it, it wasn’t a good film. What I learned from that failure was that I had to relearn how I was working. Now, I wasn’t just an actor getting a role, I was being held responsible for the film itself. So the next three films I did were Three Kings, Out of Sight and O Brother, Where Art Thou? That was a very specific choice for me to find better projects”. (IANS)

