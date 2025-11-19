Manushi Chhillar celebrates 8 Years of her Miss World win

Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar is ecstatic as she celebrates the 8th anniversary of her Miss World win.

The actress in a collab post, on the November 18 shared a video of her crowning moment, 8 years ago.

The pageant organization penned an emotional note along with the post that was shared as a collab with Manushi on their social media account. The organization wrote, “Eight years ago, the world watched a young woman from India step onto a global stage with quiet confidence and a heart full of purpose,” and added a crown and star emoticon. The note further read, “And in that unforgettable moment, @manushi_chhillar brought home the Miss World crown, ending a 17-year wait and filling an entire nation with pride. Eight years later, her win still feels like a warm memory, a national heartbeat, and a reminder that dreams, when nurtured with sincerity, can change the course of history, adding an earth and blue emoticon. It further read, “Here’s to the queen who inspired millions, and to the legacy that continues to shine brighter with every passing year,” with a crown and star emoticon. The actress was last seen in the movie Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. (IANS)

