Qazi Touqeer of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ under medical care for fever

Bigg Boss 20' contestant Qazi Touqeer has been unwell for the past few days after developing a fever inside the reality show house. His team has issued a statement sharing that he was recently taken to the medical room for a check-up after feeling low on energy.

The statement further mentioned that Qazi continues to remain inside the house while they stay in touch with the 'Bigg Boss' team regarding his well-being.

A statement was shared by "Team Qazi" on the contestant's Instagram stories section which had a "heartfelt update for the Qazi family."The statement read: "Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance."

"Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being." (IANS)

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