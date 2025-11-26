Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson roped in for new ‘Exorcist’ movie

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is all set to step into the world of horror with the new “Exorcist” movie for Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The upcoming “Exorcist” will be set in the same universe as the 1973 film and isn’t a sequel to “Believer.” Beyond that, plot details and additional cast members haven’t been confirmed. Filming will take place in New York City, reports variety.com.

Mike Flanagan is writing, directing and producing the newest installment, which has been described as a “radical new take” on the property.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this ‘Exorcist’ film,” said Flanagan, best known for “Doctor Sleep” and “The Life of Chuck.”

The original “Exorcist,” directed by William Friedkin, follows a mother who hires two Catholic priests to perform an exorcism on her demonically possessed 12-year-old. Released in 1973, the film was a critical and commercial hit with $441 million globally in addition to 10 Oscar nominations.

Johansson recently helped revive another major franchise for Universal with this summer’s “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which generated $868 million globally. An Oscar nominee for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” Johansson made her directorial debut earlier this year with “Eleanor the Great,” a feel-good dramedy starring June Squibb. (IANS)

