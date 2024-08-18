Actor Halle Berry Teases Catwoman Return

Actor Halle Berry has dropped a tantalizing hint about her potential return to the role of Catwoman. The actress, who famously donned the feline suit in the 2004 film directed by Pitof, expressed a willingness to revisit the character—under one condition.

According to Deadline, ‘The Union’ actor was asked by Jimmy Fallon on his show, about the prospect of reprising her Catwoman role. With a smile, Berry responded, “Maybe, if I could direct it.”

This playful hint has fans buzzing with excitement at the thought of Berry taking on both the iconic role and a creative lead. Reflecting on the film’s 20th anniversary, Berry recalled her fondness for ‘Catwoman’, despite its initial critical reception.

“I loved it,” she said, though she noted that critics had largely dismissed the film.

However, Berry finds solace in the film’s resurgence among younger audiences. (ANI)

Also Read: Hollywood actress Halle Berry exits legal drama series ‘All’s Fair’ from Ryan Murphy (sentinelassam.com)