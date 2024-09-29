Angelina Jolie drops case against FBI to an alleged 2016 plane incident

Angelina Jolie has reportedly dropped her legal battle against the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI regarding documents related to an alleged 2016 plane incident involving her then-husband and actor Brad Pitt.

The 49-year-old had sought access to FBI records through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in 2021. However, according to court documents obtained by People, Jolie ended the case on Wednesday (September 25).

The documents Jolie was pursuing involved an alleged altercation on a private plane in 2016 between a reportedly intoxicated Pitt and Jolie. The incident took place just days before Jolie filed for divorce. The couple tied the knot in 2005. The two have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who were reportedly present during the incident which eventually led to investigations by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI. (Agencies)

