Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight dismisses her stance on Palestine ‘She’s ignorant’

Angelina Jolie’s father, veteran actor Jon Voight has called out his daughter’s stance on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Jolie is a well-known advocate of Palestine and has even posted her statement condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine. Her father, however, has claimed she has been ‘influenced by antisemitic people’.

“She has been exposed to propaganda. She’s been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the UN, and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees… Angie, I think she hasn’t been available to this information because in Hollywood people don’t share this kind of stuff. They’re way off. They have no idea what’s going on. It’s a bubble.”

The actor added, “I love my daughter. I don’t want to fight with my daughter. But the fact is, I think she has been influenced by the UN. From the beginning, it’s been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it’s just anti-Israel bashing. She’s ignorant of what the real stakes are and what the real story is because she’s in the loop of the United Nations. Maybe we shouldn’t talk about all this politics stuff.”

For those who aren’t aware, Angelina Jolie has been working closely with UNHRC for over two decades. She served as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001 – 2012 and then as Special Envoy from 2012 – 2022.

The Oscar-winning actor took to her Instagram in October last year to share her support for the Palestinians. “Stop Genocide. Humanity above this all,” she wrote in the caption. Jolie has shared an on-and-off strained relationship with her father Jon Voight. The actor will be next seen in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Angelina, on the other hand, will be seen in Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas biopic, which will have its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month. (Agencies)

