Angelina & Brad’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt takes next step in name change process

More than a month after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted to drop her father’s moniker from her name, she has started to complete all the formalities.

In May, Shiloh Nouvel filed a petition in a Los Angeles court to officially drop Pitt from her name. Following the legal process, the 18-year-old has recently told the whole world that she’s making alterations in her name.

The star kid published an announcement in the Los Angeles Times to announce that she wants to change her name. For those unaware, according to laws of the US state of California, before a judge can approve a petition to change one’s name, they must have the legal forms published in a newspaper for one month. Once published, the request will then show up in the legal notice section of the paper.

Angelina and Brad’s third-eldest child Shiloh Nouvel wants her name to be “Shiloh Jolie,” as per reports. Last month, People magazine reported that Shiloh had hired her own lawyer and had paid all the expenses by herself.

The teenager is the first among her siblings to choose a legal way to drop Pitt from her name. However, she’s not the first to remove the moniker. Apart from her, Vivienne and Zahara have also reportedly dropped Brad’s surname from their names.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor was reportedly upset over Shiloh’s decision. An inside source told People, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” In May, fans noticed that Pitt was absent from Vivienne’s name in the playbill for The Outsiders, a Broadway show. However, there is no confirmation whether her name has been changed legally. Before Shiloh and Vivienne, Zahara was the first to choose her mother’s maiden name.

Pitt and Jolie, who are involved in a bitter custody battle, share six children: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox (15). The former Hollywood couple are also embroiled in a legal case over their 1,300-acre vineyard in France. (Agencies)

