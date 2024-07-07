Brad Pitt’s upcoming film Formula 1 to be titled ‘F1’

On Friday, the suspense surrounding the title of Brad Pitt’s upcoming film, shot at several Formula 1 racetracks around the world, ended as the makers announced that the movie will be titled (drum rolls...) “F1”. The film will hit theatres in June next year.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, “F1” is being filmed in cooperation with “F1” teams and drivers. Warner Bros. Pictures will be distributing the film in cinemas. The makers also shared that a teaser of the film will be shared on Sunday, right before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where filming has been taking place. While sharing the first look poster of the film on Instagram, the makers wrote in the caption, “Finally, official. Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025. Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate, at the fictional APXGP team.”

Reacting to the poster, a fan wrote, “Brad Pitt looks so handsome in this. Waiting eagerly.” Another commented, “Wow, so excited for this one.” A third user wrote, “Damn, I kinda dig calling it just ‘F1’ actually.”

The film has been written by Ehren Kruger and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Pitt’s own production company, Plan B Entertainment. Other than Brad Pitt, the film also stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo among others. “F1” will release internationally on June 25, 2025, and in North America on June 27, 2025. (Agencies)

