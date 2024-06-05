Brad Pitt "Upset" as Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Files Legal Papers to Remove His Last Name

Brad Pitt is reportedly upset with daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Shiloh has recently filed legal documents to remove Pitt from her name. One after another, all the kids Pitt was co-parenting with ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been dropping his last name, and now a source close to the actor says that he is ‘aware’ and ‘upset’ with the situation. Shiloh, who recently turned 18, is the first of Brad and Angelina Jolie’s children to make the official change.

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are caught up in a bitter legal battle concerning a 1,300-acre vineyard in France, with allegations that Pitt has been physically assaulting Jolie in front of their children.

Shiloh chose to drop Pitt from her name soon after her 15-year-old sister Vivienne also appeared to have done so.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” a source told People.

On May 27, it was reported that Shiloh, who recently turned 18 and is one of Jolie and Pitt’s three biological children, officially filed to drop Pitt’s name a week before becoming an adult. Brad and Angelina’s other two biological children are twins Vivienne and Knox.

The insider stresses that it’s not easy for Brad to see all this, and the distance from his children ‘pains him’ a lot. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.” The actor, who turned 60 recently, is dating jewellery designer Ines De Ramon, who is reportedly half-his age.

The couple was first linked in 2022. De Ramon, who was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, has been dating Pitt for several months, with some reports suggesting they have moved in together. “Despite his happiness with Ines, this entire situation has been very difficult for the family.” The source emphasised that Pitt “still loves all of his kids tremendously.”

According to reports, Shiloh will now go by the name Shiloh Jolie instead of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The former couple have six children together, including Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Amid the legal hassle, multiple reports have suggested that almost all the six kids have dropped Pitt from their names - at least unofficially- a fact that has pained the actor deeply.

Zahara was reportedly the first to drop his last name from hers. It became known last year when she was introduced to her university’s sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie. (Agencies)

Also Read: Los Angeles Trade Association Withdraws Planned Award for Robert De Niro Due to Comments on Trump Trial

Also Watch: