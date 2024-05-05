Drake, Kendrick Lamar get more personal in new respective diss tracks

The fight between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues to rage. While the war of words between them through diss tracks so far has caught the attention of the listeners, this time it’s personal. After Kendrick Lamar released his new diss track ‘6:16 in LA’ earlier, both rappers dropped response tracks, one after the other, reports Variety.

Drake released ‘Family Matters’ and Lamar put out ‘Meet the Grahams’. Drake was first up with ‘Family Matters’, where things take a very personal turn. “You mentioned my seed now deal with his dad”, begins the Toronto native on his seven-minute track. “I gotta go bad, I gotta go bad.”

As per Variety, among the sprawling shots he takes at Lamar on the track, he guns for his foe and his relationship with his fiancee Whitney Alford.

“Don’t even go back to your hood and plant no money trees”, he states, referring to Lamar’s ‘Money Trees’ that came out in 2012. “Say you hate the girls I f*** but what you really mean / I been with black and white and everything in between / You the Black messiah w***** up a mixed queen / And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem.”

Lamar got just as personal on ‘Meet the Grahams’, on which each verse is addressed directly at Drake’s family members including his son Adonis, mother Sandra, father Dennis and apparently a daughter that Drake has never addressed.

“Dear Adonis, I’m sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest, it takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive”, he says in the track. “I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a c***** / I’m sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him (sic).”

His second verse talks to his mother and father. “Dear Sandra, your son got some habits, I hope you don’t undermine them / Especially with all the girls that’s hurt inside this climate.” He moves on to his father, who he states “gave birth to a master manipulator” and claims that he “raised a horrible f***** person.” (IANS)

