Fans hail Ryan and Hugh’s film, call it ‘Movie Of The Year’

Deadpool & Wolverine is here and fans can’t contain their excitement. Released worldwide the movie starring Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is one of Marvel’s most-awaited films of the year.

Directed by Shawn Levy, expectations from the movie were sky-high and if the reactions so far are anything to go by, Ryan’s R-rated movie went above and beyond.

The new Marvel Studios movie brings together the ultimate duo of foul-mouthed heroes Wade Wilson and Wolverine, one of the most dangerous people on the planet. The movie marks Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise after his character’s death in 2017’s Logan. In real life, Ryan and Hugh are close buddies and have known each other for two decades and this bond shined throughout the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is a rollercoaster ride featuring Wade Wilson in the multiverse, which he comes across via a Time Variance Authority or TVA. After knowing that his timeline is about to end, he embarks on a mission to find Wolverine, the only person who can save his world.

In his fight against the dreaded Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her army, Deadpool and Wolverine join forces with clone X-23 (Dafne Keen), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), vampire hunter Blade (Wesley Snipes), and the Gambit (Channing Tatum). The highlight of the movie is its surprising cameos, Ryan’s comic timing, dialogues, fun banter and thrilling action.

The eager fans watched the ‘first day, first show’ of Deadpool & Wolverine and much like the critics, the audience had outstanding reactions to the movie. Many fans have hailed the chemistry between Hugh and Ryan, while others can’t stop talking about the big cameos in the movie.

One user wrote, ‘’We waited 20 years to see Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s costume & every minute is WORTH IT! My theater went ENDGAME LEVEL NUTS. Marvel Studios has MOVIE OF THE YEAR on their hands again. BEST MULTIVERSE STORY since Spider-Man: No Way Home. LET’S F***** GO!’’

Another wrote, ‘’DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is Marvel’s PLANES, TRAINS & AUTOMOBILES.What does that mean? It means it’s both wildly hilarious and genuinely (and heartbreakingly) meaningful. Top 10 Marvel — not because of its cameos, because of its heart.This movie doesn’t just exist — it MATTERS.’’

The third user wrote, ‘’Henry Cavill’s cameo as Wolverine was more impactful than his Cameo in Black Adam.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Applauds Ryan Reynolds' Stellar Performance in Marvel’s ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ (sentinelassam.com)