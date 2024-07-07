George RR Martin hails canine addition in ‘House of the Dragon S2’

‘‘House of the Dragon sea son 2” is dom inating the headlines. Recently, George RR Martin, the creator of the Seven Kingdoms, shared his review of the new season, and he has nothing but high praise.

“House of the Dragon”, a prequel to “Game of Thrones” based on George RR Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”, tells the story of House Targaryen. It’s a rare thing to see when a writer praises the tweaks done by the makers while adapting their work. However, when it comes to House of Dragon’s second season, author Martin has no problem.

In the season 2, writers have added some new characters to the show, that do not appear in the source material, “Fire & Blood.’’

Praising the sequence, he wrote in his blog post, “I am… ahem… not usually a fan of screenwriters adding characters to the source material when adapting a story. Especially not when the source material is mine. But that -spoiler- was brilliant.”

To show the appalling nature of Cheese, the ratcatcher involved in Prince Jaehaerys’ murder, has added a dog in a sequence. He adds, “I was prepared to hate Cheese, but I hated him even more when he kicked that dog. And later, when the dog say at his feet, gazing up… that damn near broke my heart. Such a little thing… such a little dog… but his presence, the few short moments he was on screen, gave the ratcatcher so much humanity. Human beings are such complex creatures. The silent presence of that dog reminded us that even the worst of men, the vile and the venal, can love and be loved. I wish I’d thought of that dog. I didn’t, but someone else did. I am glad of that.”

Addressing the viewers’ reaction to the ending of episode 2 season he said, “The only part of the show that is drawing criticism is the conclusion of the Blood and Cheese storyline. Which ending was powerful, I thought… a gut punch, especially for viewers who had never read FIRE & BLOOD. For those who had read the book, however…,” he wrote. “Well, there’s a lot of be said about that, but this is not the place for me to say it. The issues are too complicated. Somewhere down the line, I will do a separate post about all the issues raised by Blood and Cheese… and Maelor the Missing. There’s a lot to say.” (Agencies)

