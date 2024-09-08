Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Unstoppable’ receives standing ovation at TIFF 2024

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is underway. On day two of the festival, Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jarome’s sports drama Unstoppable premiered and earned rousing applause from the audience. Directed by William Goldenberg, the sports drama is based on the real-life story of a wrestler Robles. Jennifer Lopez’s movie impressed the jam-packed theatres and earned a two-minute standing ovation.

The movie follows the real-life story of wrestler Robles, who was born with one leg and won an NCAA national championship. Lopez plays the role of Robles’ mother, Judy Robles.

Robles has attended the premiere of the movie. At the festival, he told PEOPLE, “I’d say the most difficult part was just telling the uncomfortable things.”

He said, “But I felt like in order to tell my story correctly, and truly impact the most people, they had to know my pain. They had to know the scars that I went through and what I dealt with. I think that was tough for me, but it was also therapeutic.”

At the event, Goldenberg thanked Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and their company Artists Equity. Lopez and Ben have worked in the movie before parting ways. The Batman star skipped the premiere of the movie. However, Damon was present at the event.

In an introduction to the film, he said “I’ve been blessed to have them as partners.” “I appreciate everything they’ve done. I have worked with Ben for almost 20 years as an editor, and his faith in me sometimes exceeded my faith in myself. So I can’t tell you how much I appreciate his support and his help and allowing me to be here.”

The synopsis of the movie reads, as per Variety, “Unstoppable stars Jerome (Moonlight) as a college wrestler who dreams of going professional. It’s based on the inspirational true story of Anthony Robles, who was born without a right leg and developed the strength and skills to meet the demands of Arizona State University’s wrestling team.” (Agencies)

