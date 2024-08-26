The reason behind Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce after 2 years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck are parting ways. If there is one thing to blame for the divorce, it is Affleck's "unpredictable moods."

As per the recent report by People, a source has revealed that The Batman star's mood has played a "central role" in his and Jennifer Lopez's divorce.

A source has told the publication that despite having feelings toward each other, the 52-year-old actor's extreme and sudden changes in mood ultimately drove a wedge between them. The source has revealed that the couple tried to make things work, but the source says his "fluctuating mood" made things difficult.

"The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to," the source added.

"You could see the erratic behaviour, the giant mood swings," the source added. (Agencies)

Also Read: Ben Affleck does it again! TV journo blasts him for being ‘rude’

Also Watch: