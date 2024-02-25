Miranda Lambert, Enrique Iglesias collaborate for country single ‘Space in My Heart’

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Miranda Lambert and Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias have come together for a country single, ‘Space in My Heart’, reported People.

‘Space in My Heart’ will be featured in Iglesias’ upcoming album ‘Final Vol. 2’. ‘Space in My Heart’, which was recorded in Nashville, is a guitar-backed love song about opening up to a significant other — and making room within yourself to love them.

“You don’t love me yet, but I know you will/If you only felt half of what I feel,” Iglesias and Lambert sing together in the chorus. “If you ever go, I will never change/There’s a space in my heart and it’s just your shape.”

This marks Iglesias’ third single from his upcoming album Final Vol. 2.

The ‘Strange’ singer and ‘Hero’ performer unveiled the single earlier this month on Instagram, where they shared a clip of the unreleased song and artwork. The image is a sultry black-and-white photo of the two stars, with Lambert casting her gaze down and Iglesias looking into the camera.

The country star also posted to her Instagram Story to share how excited she was to drop the song. “Texas meets Spain!..,” she wrote over the single artwork, referring to her native Texas and how Iglesias hails from Madrid.

“Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one,” she added.

The song is Lambert’s first release of the year, following ‘If You Were Mine’, a collaboration with Leon Bridges released in June 2023. The single was the first since the ‘Kerosene’ singer announced in March of that year that she was leaving Sony Music Nashville, her long-time record label, after 19 years.

According to People, as for the ‘Bailando’ artist, he recently shared “Fria” featuring Cuban singer Yotuel, which is set to appear in his upcoming album. The Spanish superstar’s upcoming LP is to be his last full length album. He previously released the first half of the project, Final (Vol. 1), in 2021.

Although he has indicated that the next project will be his last full-length album, he previously clarified in a 2021 interview that it did not mean he was completely retiring.

“It means that it’s the last album that I’m gonna make,” the “Hero” singer clarified. “That doesn’t mean I’m retiring — a lot of people have asked me, are you gonna retire?”

He continued, “No, I’m never gonna retire! I’m gonna keep on writing songs, but that doesn’t mean I need to be putting out albums every so often,” reported People. (ANI)

