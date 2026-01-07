‘Homebound’ advances towards Oscars, Martin Scorsese says he was ‘deeply moved by this story’

As Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa’s film Homebound is racing closer to Oscar, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has said he was “deeply moved” by the story, which has earned a spot among 15 films for the International Feature Film category.

The Academy Award announced on X that “fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category.”

“Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22nd,” the tweet mentioned.

As the Neeraj Ghaywan film advances towards the Oscar, Scorsese took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him having a conversation about the movie with the National Award-winning filmmaker.

Scorsese wrote in the caption section: “I’m very happy to be associated as an Executive Producer on HOMEBOUND ( @homeboundthefilm ), shortlisted in the Best International Feature category at this year’s Academy Awards. I was deeply moved by this true story of two young men whose friendship and search for dignity speak to the need for empathy and human connection in a divided world.”

Martin Scorsese said in the clip that he remembers reading the script for Homebound.

“I remember working on the script with you. And so in a way, I’ve been living with it for about three years. And so for me, it’s part of, I don’t know, quite honestly, it’s very satisfying that it’s here. I love the audiences in America to see this picture, because I know that it’s based on a real story. And what was interesting to me, too, was that, you know, I didn’t know the story.”(IANS)

Also Read: Actress Shilpa Shetty kickstarts the week with some mobility exercises