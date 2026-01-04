Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria’s death: Police dispatch audio reveals suspected overdose

Tragedy struck for Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones’ family when news emerged that his daughter Victoria was found dead at the age of 34 in a California hotel room. Victoria was only 34, and now reports that a suspected overdose might be the cause of death are doing the rounds. In addition, an audio 911 call has also reportedly been revealed.

According to a report by TMZ, a broadcast dispatch audio was obtained; the call for the incident came in as a code 3 for the overdose and colour change. Reportedly, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said that at approximately 3:14 AM, their officers responded to the hotel regarding a report of a deceased person. At the scene, officers met with paramedics, who declared the adult female dead.

The medical examiner who arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. At this time, the cause of death remains unknown, and officials have not released additional details. (Agencies)

