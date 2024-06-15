Horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ to release on August 15

The makers of the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Stree 2’ announced on Friday that the upcoming horror comedy film will be released on August 15 this year. Taking to social media, the makers shared a short, spooky video with ‘Stree’ written in Hindi and in red font.

The post is captioned: “Fir se! #Stree2 in cinemas this Independence Day, August 15, 2024. Catch the #Stree2 Teaser exclusively in cinemas with #Munjya from today.” The movie marks the return of the successful horror comedy franchise ‘Stree’.

It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Dhawan (in a cameo as ‘Bhediya’), and features a special appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia. (IANS)

