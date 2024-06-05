‘House of the Dragons’ on OTT Fans come up with interesting theories

As the hype around the upcoming season of ‘House of the Dragon’ reaches its pinnacle, the fan chatter around it intensifies. As a prequel to the iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ series, it delves deep into the history of House Targaryen, focusing on the tumultuous events leading up to the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The second season of the much-loved series will stream on JioCinema from June 17 in six languages, namely Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. The series has sparked some of the most intriguing fan theories, with enthusiasts piecing together clues, predicting future plot twists, and delving into the mysteries of Westeros.

Here are some of the most fascinating theories circulating in the ‘House of the Dragon’ community:

Daemon Targaryen’s Long Game: Daemon Targaryen, portrayed by Matt Smith, is one of the most enigmatic characters in the series. Die-hard fans of the show are of the opinion that Daemon’s reckless actions are part of a calculated long-term strategy, far from reality. This theory suggests that Daemon is plotting his next move, positioning himself and his supporters for ultimate power. His marriages, alliances, and battles might all be steps in a master plan to conquer the Iron Throne.

Helaena Targaryen’s Prophetic Dreams: Helaena Targaryen, the daughter of King Viserys I, is believed by some fans to have inherited the Targaryen gift of foresight. Viewers have noted a shift in in her dialogues that suggest she has glimpses of the future. This theory aligns with the broader lore of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire,’ where certain Targaryens, like Daenerys and Aegon the Conqueror, could see into the future. Fans theorize that Helaena’s dreams might play spoilt sport, leading to spoiler alerts on the Dance of the Dragons.

The Secret Parentage of Key Characters: A staple of ‘Game of Thrones’ was the revelation of Jon Snow’s true parentage. “House of the Dragon” fans speculate that similar twists might be in store. One theory suggests that Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children, may be from her lover, Harwin Strong. This theory stems from a difference in the children’s physical appearance and the complex political implications of their true lineage. If true, this could have serious implications on the claim to the throne.

The Role of Dragons in the Civil War: Dragons are central to the Targaryen legacy, and their role in the Dance of the Dragons is a never-ending topic among fans. Theories state that certain dragons might choose their riders based on more than just bloodline. This could lead to unexpected alliances and conflicts as dragons switch loyalties or act freely of their riders’ commands. Additionally, the presence of wild dragons on Dragonstone introduces the possibility of new riders emerging from unexpected places, which may alter the course of the civil war.

The Mystery of Aegon II’s Fate: In the original lore, Aegon II Targaryen meets an ill-fated end. Some fans believe that Aegon II might survive longer than expected or meet a different fate that which is more in sync with legacy and retribution. This theory stems from the show’s twists and tales, which go on to show even well-known historical outcomes may change in the brink of a moment.

House of the Dragon has reignited the fervour for Westeros’ rich history and complex characters. These fan theories showcase the depth of engagement and speculation that the series has inspired. The show has been instrumental in building a community as viewers dissect each episode for hints and clues, crafting interesting theories that add to the viewing experience. Whether these theories prove true or not, they highlight the appeal of George R.R. Martin’s world. (Agencies)

