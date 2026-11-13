Hrithik reveals how he secretly restored his favourite shots in ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan once revealed how he secretly restored his favourite shots in his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai after his father and director Rakesh Roshan removed them during editing.

An old clip from The Kapil Sharma Show recently resurfaced online, in which Hrithik recalled how his father remained objective during the editing process and did not give him special treatment despite being his son.

Hrithik said he would watch from behind as Rakesh ruthlessly trimmed his shots, including those he considered particularly good.

After his father left the editing studio, Hrithik would secretly return with the keys, restore the deleted shots and seek the editor's opinion on whether the scenes improved.

He also instructed the editor to show the revised scenes to Rakesh the following day without revealing his involvement.

Recalling his father's reaction, Hrithik said Rakesh eventually realised what had happened but approved the changes, saying, "Okay, fine". IANS)

Also Read: Hindu outfit backs Kareena amid legal notice over Quranic verse pendant