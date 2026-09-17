Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5’ set for Netflix return

Netflix is all set to bring back the beloved comedy gang with 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5'. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will return to celebrate Hasi Ka Tyo-haha-har (Festival of Laughter) with audiences.

With Kapil Sharma leading the brigade, and the much-loved gang Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu bringing their signature chaos, Season 5 promises the quintessential 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' experience "only bigger, crazier and more delightfully unpredictable," as per a press release.

This time, the guest mix will bring together the many facets, characters and colours that make India, and celebrate them all wholeheartedly.

Talking about returning for another season, Kapil Sharma said, "Every season, we think we have done enough masti, and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that's what keeps us going. We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly... be it Diwali or Christmas. Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain!" as per a press release. (ANI)

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