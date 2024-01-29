Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter earns impressive numbers

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter arrived in theatres on January 25, a day before India’s Republic Day, followed by a weekend. Sidharth Anand’s directorial opened with great numbers at the box office, and in the two days since its release, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark.

As per Sacnilk, the movie performed well and went on to earn Rs 22.5 crore (Rs 225 million) on Thursday, the first day of its release. On Friday (Republic Day), the movie saw a huge jump in numbers, earning Rs 39.5 crore (Rs 395 million) at the box office in India. Taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 62 crore (620 million).

On the second day, the movie collected Rs 21.60 crore (Rs 216 million) from the overseas market, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 96 crore (Rs 960 million).

Set in 2019, the movie revolves around the Pulawama terror attack and follows an elite group of Air Force officers, including Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil), among others.

The group of pilots includes Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Mini (Deepika Padukone), Bash (Akshay Oberoi), and Taj (Karan Singh Grover), and is being trained by Group Captain Rocky (Anil Kapoor).

Shot at Indian air bases with real Sukhois and other Indian fighter planes, the VFX work makes a movie a gripping and theatrical experience.

Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the movie has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. (IANS)

