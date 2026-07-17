Hrithik Roshan Reflects on 15 Years of ‘ZNMD’: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Catharsis

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated the 15th anniversary of his iconic boys' trip film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday, and shared glimpses from the film, as he reminisced about the joy of making the movie, and how the process allowed him to explore his true self.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he lauded director Zoya Akhtar for her approach towards her work, and the film.

He wrote, "15 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. A film and a journey that continues to amaze me. Arjun was a character who allowed me to channel on screen a conundrum I was dealing with in real life. As we got closer to shooting, across many conversations with Zoya, I found a director and collaborator who let the actor in me run free. The confidence she had in her process was unshakable, and it allowed her to liberate all of us artists on set".

He further mentioned, "We were a bunch of fools having fun, and in hindsight creating something meaningful in the process. Thank you Zo for allowing us to be fools. Today, when I look back at the journey of filming, just as Arjun found freedom in embracing his true self, so did I. It was a deeply transformative and cathartic experience".

He said that the experience weighs in pure gold, and cannot be ever replicated. (IANS)

Also Read: HBO’s Harry Potter Series Makes Its First Major Change to the Original Story