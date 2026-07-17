HBO’s Harry Potter Series Makes Its First Major Change to the Original Story

The Harry Potter show, one of the most anticipated HBO projects, fans are eagerly waiting for. With every update, more curiosity has risen as it will be a season-long adaptation of each of the seven books in the Harry Potter series coming to the streaming platform, offering far more detail than the original films. A report has been going around that there will be major changes in the series; let's delve in to know more.

In an interaction with ScreenRant, Bertie Carvel, who will be playing the role of Minister of Magic

Cornelius Fudge in the upcoming show has stated that there will be a different and complicated version of the character. He said, "I think that's probably true of Fudge as well, but it just takes a very different trajectory."

He further said, "In a funny kind of way, Fudge is not very high status. He occupies a position of power

in the wizarding world, but the extent to which he feels secure in his status is questionable. That's the canvas on which I'm working." Reportedly, Collider stated that the HBO series will be changing Fudge's story by introducing him in season 1, ie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. For the unversed, in the books, the minister does not appear directly until the second part, ie., Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

"To be honest, I'm waiting to see how these writers treat the story. I've obviously read the books and I know what interests me in terms of a trajectory. I feel again that it's highly relevant. A story about a darkening world, where the threat level feels like it's accelerating. How do our leaders respond? Do they respond with moral courage? How do they respond to their own terror of what might be coming? That feels quite urgent, but until I see the scripts, I don't quite know what the spin on the ball is going to be. But I'm interested in it, and I think there's a lot to be explored," Carvel said. (Agencies)

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