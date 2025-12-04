Hrithik Roshan says he finally found the answer to the mysteries of the universe

Actor Hrithik Roshan finally got around to reading Douglas Adams’ “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and admitted that the book ended up confirming everything he ever understood about the mysterious workings of the universe.

Hrithik expressed his delight about his latest find through an Insta post that read, “Finally eventually in the end, I read it! What a book. Confirmed everything I ever suspected about the way the universe works.

I finally have the answer. And so, I will go have some amazing lunch. (if you get it, you are fine!).” The ‘War’ actor even tried to thank Douglas Adams for the creative gem.

“Thank you @douglasadam No idea if that’s the correct handle,” he added.

Hrithik’s ladylove, Saba Azad, dropped a hilarious comment on the post, saying, “42nd anniversary addition” (Laughing with tears emojis), hinting that he might have been a little late to the party.

Actor Ali Fazal shared, “Oh thats a gem.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar added, “Best” (along with a red heart emoji).

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is a comedic science fiction series by Douglas Adams that follows the misadventures of Arthur Dent, the last surviving human after Earth is destroyed.

For the unaware, it was originally a radio sitcom that broadcast over two series on BBC Radio 4 between 1978 and 1980.

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” was later adapted into novels, comic books, a 1981 BBC television series, a 1984 text adventure game, stage shows, and a 2005 feature film. (IANS)

