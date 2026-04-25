‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ Docuseries Debuts on Netflix

Hulk Hogan: Real American, a four-part docuseries chronicling the life, career, and controversies of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, was released on Wednesday.

According to PEOPLE magazine, in Netflix’s new four-part docuseries ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American,’ Hogan said his best memories were from the time when his children were young, and he was raising them with his former wife, Linda Hogan. Hogan died of a heart attack in July 2025. The documentary, released on Wednesday, looks at both his legendary wrestling career and his personal life.

Hogan and Linda married in 1983 and had two children together, Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan. Though their marriage later ended in divorce in 2009, Hogan looked back warmly on their family years. In one of the most emotional moments of the series, Hogan was asked when he had been the “happiest” in his life. After taking a pause, he remembered the days when Brooke and Nick were still children and the family was together. “That was probably the most happiest I’ve ever been,” Hogan said, as old home videos showed him playing with his children.

The documentary also shows how becoming a father changed his life. While speaking about the birth of his daughter Brooke, Hogan shared that fatherhood gave him a new purpose.

“My whole reason for living changed instantly,” Hogan said, as quoted by PEOPLE magazine. “I had no idea that my whole focus would change to try and protect this human being.” Later in the series, Hogan also spoke about the birth of his son Nick. He said he was thrilled when he learned he would have a baby boy. Linda Hogan also shared memories of Hogan as a father. She said he was loving and caring with the children. “He was always affectionate with the kids,” Linda said. “[He] never forgot to say ‘I love you.’”

In another emotional moment, Linda spoke about her feelings for Hogan even after their divorce. She said some emotions never faded with time. “I still care about him the same, it doesn’t go away,” Linda said. “I wish things would’ve turned out differently for us. But then when he got sick, I realized that my love never faded for him. I still had love for him. I really do. I still love him.”

‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ is now streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

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